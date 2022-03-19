Carr Hill High School’s impressive success with brand new creative writing clubs

At the start of the academic year, two Creative Writing Clubs were set up for KS3 and KS4, and within six months, they have had continual victories in national competitions.

The school’ first success came in November, when 10 students entered the Young Writer’s Competition, which had the theme ‘empowered’, and out of the 12,000 entries, all 10 students’ work was chosen for publication.

Young Writers Editor, Wendy Laws, wrote at the time: "Having all of your students' work chosen is something to be proud of, it doesn't happen every day! I was impressed by their writing - such a privilege to read and every piece will make a fantastic addition to 'Empowered - Voices Out Loud!'"

Then in February 2022, 37 pupils entered a second Young Writer’s Competition, this time with the theme ‘Twisted Tales’, and out of 19,000 entries, again all of Carr Hill’s entries were published.

Finally, the Creative Writing Club students entered the Malala Yousafzai Connected Creatives competition in December, which was peer-voted by students across the country, and just last week, Carr Hill learnt that one of their pupils, Imogen B from Year 7, had been named one of the four winners.

Imogen, who was chosen from a record number of entries, said: "I was very happy when I found out that I had won the competition. I really enjoy going to Creative Writing Club and I recommend it to anyone who wants to improve their writing."

Ms Fry, who runs both of the school’s Creative Writing clubs, said: "I am really impressed with the commitment and engagement of the students attending our new Creative Writing Club. Students' work is being read and judged by external audiences and it is fantastic that they are having so much acknowledgement and success.

The clubs are led by Ms Fry (centre) who says she is very proud of the pupils' commitment.

"I am so incredibly proud of our students and thank you to those who attend every week without fail. For those who have just started, are thinking about coming and those that have not been for a while, remember - all are welcome! Join in, be creative and get your voice heard!"

Year 7 student Imogen B with her certificate from Young Writers.