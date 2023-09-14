Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One hundred students at four of the county’s colleges will be able to apply for new government bursaries designed to encourage them to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and digital courses.

The Lancashire Post can reveal that Cardinal Newman College in Preston and Runshaw College in Leyland are amongst the selected establishments. The others are Blackpool and the Fylde College and Blackburn College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hope is that the 16-18-year-olds awarded the bursaries - which will be available to apply for during the current academic year - will contribute to the pipeline of future talent needed for the National Cyber Force (NCF) headquarters being built in Samlesbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

16 to 18-year-old students at four colleges in Lancashire can apply for new science and tech bursaries

Successful applicants for the scheme will get financial support, a high-performance laptop, and what the UK’s Strategic Command describes as “a broad range of mentoring and development opportunities”.

The NCF was established in 2020 to counter threats emanating from cyberspace and disrupt those who seek to harm the country and its allies - as well as to support military operations and prevent serious crime.

In launching the bursaries initiative, Strategic Command highlighted the need for science, engineering and digital skills to tackle the “complex threats” that the UK is facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Burnham, principal of Cardinal Newman College, told the Post that he was “delighted” it had been chosen to pilot the programme.

“Science, technology, engineering, maths and digital…are considerable strengths of the college and the bursaries will make a huge difference to the students selected.

“The bursaries will provide financial support and high-performance equipment, as well as other development opportunities,” Mr. Burnham added.

A spokesperson for Runshaw College said that the facility was “excited to help bridge future skills gaps and help the UK and the local region continue to grow its economy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is being trialled in Lancashire - where it will be co-ordinated by the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub - before possibly being rolled out elsewhere.

Lancashire County Council leader Phillippa Williamson said that the bursaries would give 100 of the “many talented young people in the county…a huge helping hand to develop a career in defence".

She added: “This comes at a really exciting time for us, as we prepare to welcome the National Cyber Force to Samlesbury and the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub works to help develop more opportunities for people to develop their digital and technical skills.”

Strategic Command’s General Sir Jim Hockenhull said of the bursaries scheme: “Digital and technical skills are at the core of everything we do - [and] attracting the right talent into defence is critical for our operational capability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are incredible people across the UK who can make an extraordinary contribution to UK national security.