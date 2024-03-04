Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report described Coal Clough Academy in glowing terms stating: “Pupils are proud of their school.”

Inspectors praised how the staff help pupils turn their education around and the report stated: “Coal Clough Academy gives pupils the support that they need to put the past behind them and to focus on the future. Pupils respond well to the school’s high expectations for their achievement. “They thrive and excel as individuals and in their learning.”

Burnley's Coal Clough Academy has been praised by Ofsted for helping pupils ‘thrive and excel’ after they continue to be rated ‘good’ following their January inspection.

Inspectors also praised the atmosphere of the school and said that students enjoy socialising with their friends and staff at break and lunchtimes, adding: “They know that staff will listen to them and help them if they are struggling to learn or have any worries. This supports pupils to feel settled and confident in school.”

The inspection team was impressed with the wide-ranging curriculum, the safeguarding practices, that the school meets the needs of SEND pupils effectively and the use of assessment strategies to identify gaps in pupils’ knowledge. The report highlighted the school’s recent emphasis on reading for pleasure. It said: “Staff have completed training to help them to support pupils who are not confident and fluent readers. Pupils now have more confidence to read out loud and to appreciate literature. The development of reading continues to be a focus for the school.

The Ofsted inspectors also praised the strategies used by the school to ensure attendance is a high priority, where previously pupils had poor attendance, saying: The school analyses data carefully and is aware of the main reasons for any absences from school. Bespoke strategies are then used to support pupils and their families to overcome any barriers to good attendance. Over time, pupils make significant improvements in their attendance.”

It recognised that pupils in key stage four achieve nationally recognised qualifications, including vocational certificates and GCSEs saying that year 11 pupils progress into further education, employment or training and are particularly proud of their personal achievements. The report also highlighted the opportunities for the personal development of pupils including skiing, climbing, water sports challenges, visits to the Houses of Parliament and places of worship.

Coal Clough Academy is part of the Education Partnership Trust (EPT) as an alternative provision school for young people aged 11-16.

Headteacher Holly Clarke said: “I am delighted that the inspectors recognised that Coal Clough Academy continues to be a 'good' school where pupils are proud to be part of their school, feel safe, happy and enjoy their personalised curriculum. Staff are passionate, dedicated and have high expectations for all pupils. Our strong curriculum allows pupils to reach their true potential through careful adaptations that ensure that they can access their learning and make steps towards success in each subject they study.