The best performing primary schools in the Burnley borough have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Burnley primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best schools in the Burnley borough based on academic performance:

1 . Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School, Burnley The school has 72% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 14% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2 . Burnley Stoneyholme Community Primary School, Burnley Burnley, The school has 66% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 15% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3 . Burnley Ightenhill Primary School, Burnley The school has 64% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.