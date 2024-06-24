Burnley Primary Schools ranked 2024: Top 15 primary schools in Burnley, Padiham and Hapton

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:45 BST

The top 15 performing primary schools across this Lancashire borough according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in the Burnley borough have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Burnley primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best schools in the Burnley borough based on academic performance:

The school has 72% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 14% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

1. Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School, Burnley

The school has 72% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 14% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | Google

Burnley, The school has 66% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 15% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2. Burnley Stoneyholme Community Primary School, Burnley

Burnley, The school has 66% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 15% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | Google

The school has 64% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3. Burnley Ightenhill Primary School, Burnley

The school has 64% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | Google

The school has 60% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

4. St Augustine of Canterbury RC Primary School, A Voluntary Academy, Burnley

The school has 60% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. | Google

