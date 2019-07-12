Bullying problems at Fulwood Academy are easing off

A flagship academy slated by government inspectors for the high level of bullying is getting to grips with the problem.

That’s the official verdict on Fulwood Academy following a monitoring visit to the Preston high school.

An Ofsted inspection in February rated the Black Bull Lane school inadequate and said safeguarding issues were ineffective. Bad behaviour and bullying were rife.

However, a monitoring visit revealed that things are already improving.

HMI Jonathan Jones said staff had been swift to act and after speaking to scores of pupils said things were improving.

An anti-bullying campaign was launched, staff have undergone extra raining, anti-bullying ambassadors appointed and the school holds a regular open clinic for parents.

School principal Philip Grant, said: “The senior leadership team has invested a great deal of time, energy and focus in devising a plan that will ensure this school is addressing issues raised following Ofsted’s inspection in February.

“When the inspector visited us in June he spoke to approximately 100 pupils and a group of parents regarding safeguarding and concluded that students now feel safe in school and that they are increasingly confident that bullying is being dealt with. He has also acknowledged that our own records show incidents of bullying are decreasing, which demonstrates our focus is working."

He added: “After the initial report in February, I stated that we’re invested in the success of the students and the academy, but actions are louder than words. Action is taking place and is having a positive impact.”

“There will be challenges ahead of us, but we are totally committed to ensuring this school will be a great place, not only to come and learn, but develop as a person too.”