Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School Joins Endeavour Learning Trust

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School has officially become part of Endeavour Learning Trust, following approval from the Department for Education. This transition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the school and its community, offering fresh opportunities for students and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By choosing to join Endeavour, Brindle Gregson Lane can strengthen its commitment to providing the highest quality education while accessing additional resources to further enrich the experience of its students. The school will continue to be a place where a love of learning, inclusivity, and outstanding pastoral care are at the heart of everything it does, but now with the added benefit of sharing best practices and expertise with other schools in the trust.

Endeavour, which supports schools across South Ribble, West Lancashire, and North Sefton, is known for its commitment to individuality, collaboration, and ensuring every student thrives. With four secondary schools and two primary schools already part of the trust, Brindle Gregson Lane now joins a broader community dedicated to delivering excellence in education.

Kulsum Esa, Headteacher at Brindle Gregson Lane, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School

“This is an exciting step forward for Brindle Gregson Lane. Our school has a strong foundation, and being part of Endeavour enables us to continue delivering the highest standards of education while collaborating with colleagues across the trust. The trust shares our vision and values, and I look forward to the opportunities this will bring for our students and staff.”

David Clayton, CEO of Endeavour Learning Trust, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School into the trust. The school has a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality, inclusive education, and we are excited to work together to further build on this. At Endeavour, we believe that by pooling our resources and expertise, we can create even more opportunities for students and staff to flourish, and we look forward to seeing Brindle Gregson Lane thrive as part of our family.”

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School will retain its unique identity while benefiting from the collective strength of Endeavour. The collaboration opens up new possibilities for professional development for staff and enhances the school’s ability to share and learn from best practices across the trust’s schools.