'Bright, imaginative and creative' Preston nursery where children feel secure rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 17:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A nursery in Preston where children form close attachments with staff has been praised by Ofsted.

Tinkerbells Day Nursery on Leyland Road was visited by the education watchdog on June 24.

The nursery - which cares for 123 children aged between 0 and 4 - was subsequently classed as ‘outstanding’ across all four categories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.

Tinkerbells Day Nursery on Leyland Road was visited by the education watchdog on June 24Tinkerbells Day Nursery on Leyland Road was visited by the education watchdog on June 24
Tinkerbells Day Nursery on Leyland Road was visited by the education watchdog on June 24 | Google

Inspectors said children are “warmly welcomed into this bright, imaginative and creative nursery space” and form “close attachments” staff.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

“Staff are superb role models, welcoming children, talking with parents and finding out about children's needs for the day ahead,” the report added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the inspection, it was found that staff plan activities that are “creative and incorporate high-quality resources”.

Staff also had high aspirations for the children, with the curriculum supporting the unique needs of every child.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The report said: “Staff promote consistent positive behaviour throughout the nursery.

“They have the highest regard to understanding children's emotions and help them to understand the impact of their behaviour on others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Inspectors said children are “warmly welcomed into this bright, imaginative and creative nursery space”Inspectors said children are “warmly welcomed into this bright, imaginative and creative nursery space”
Inspectors said children are “warmly welcomed into this bright, imaginative and creative nursery space” | Pixabay

Each room has a designated space where children independently take themselves to think and reflect.”

Children listened carefully to staff during the inspection, and enjoyed being given responsibilities such as helping to prepare wraps for lunch.

“These opportunities help children to build an awareness of themselves and develop high levels of self-esteem and confidence,” inspectors said.

Related topics:PrestonOfstedParentsInspectorsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice