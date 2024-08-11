Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nursery in Preston where children form close attachments with staff has been praised by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tinkerbells Day Nursery on Leyland Road was visited by the education watchdog on June 24.

The nursery - which cares for 123 children aged between 0 and 4 - was subsequently classed as ‘outstanding’ across all four categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.

Tinkerbells Day Nursery on Leyland Road was visited by the education watchdog on June 24 | Google

Inspectors said children are “warmly welcomed into this bright, imaginative and creative nursery space” and form “close attachments” staff.

“Staff are superb role models, welcoming children, talking with parents and finding out about children's needs for the day ahead,” the report added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the inspection, it was found that staff plan activities that are “creative and incorporate high-quality resources”.

Staff also had high aspirations for the children, with the curriculum supporting the unique needs of every child.

The report said: “Staff promote consistent positive behaviour throughout the nursery.

“They have the highest regard to understanding children's emotions and help them to understand the impact of their behaviour on others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said children are “warmly welcomed into this bright, imaginative and creative nursery space” | Pixabay

Each room has a designated space where children independently take themselves to think and reflect.”

Children listened carefully to staff during the inspection, and enjoyed being given responsibilities such as helping to prepare wraps for lunch.

“These opportunities help children to build an awareness of themselves and develop high levels of self-esteem and confidence,” inspectors said.