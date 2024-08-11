'Bright, imaginative and creative' Preston nursery where children feel secure rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted
Tinkerbells Day Nursery on Leyland Road was visited by the education watchdog on June 24.
The nursery - which cares for 123 children aged between 0 and 4 - was subsequently classed as ‘outstanding’ across all four categories.
This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.
Inspectors said children are “warmly welcomed into this bright, imaginative and creative nursery space” and form “close attachments” staff.
“Staff are superb role models, welcoming children, talking with parents and finding out about children's needs for the day ahead,” the report added.
During the inspection, it was found that staff plan activities that are “creative and incorporate high-quality resources”.
Staff also had high aspirations for the children, with the curriculum supporting the unique needs of every child.
The report said: “Staff promote consistent positive behaviour throughout the nursery.
“They have the highest regard to understanding children's emotions and help them to understand the impact of their behaviour on others.
Each room has a designated space where children independently take themselves to think and reflect.”
Children listened carefully to staff during the inspection, and enjoyed being given responsibilities such as helping to prepare wraps for lunch.
“These opportunities help children to build an awareness of themselves and develop high levels of self-esteem and confidence,” inspectors said.
