B&M to expand one of its Lancashire stores

Discount retailer, B&M, has announced that it is expanding its Burscough, Ormskirk store.

By Andy Moffatt
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:48 pm
Officially opening at 9am on Friday 30th September 2022, the 26,036sq. ft. store will offer an even bigger selection of great bargains from big brands across a variety of departments.

Customers can expect to find a huge variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware. There will also be a wide range of quality electricals, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Sue Ryder Charity.

A B&M spokesman said: “Sue Ryder Charity really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.”

