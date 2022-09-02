B&M to expand one of its Lancashire stores
Discount retailer, B&M, has announced that it is expanding its Burscough, Ormskirk store.
Officially opening at 9am on Friday 30th September 2022, the 26,036sq. ft. store will offer an even bigger selection of great bargains from big brands across a variety of departments.
Customers can expect to find a huge variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware. There will also be a wide range of quality electricals, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.
The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Sue Ryder Charity.
A B&M spokesman said: “Sue Ryder Charity really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.”