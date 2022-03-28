Blackpool’s Boundary Primary School were thrilled to be visited by Sir Bill Beaumont
As Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire, Sir Bill came to lead the ceremonial planting of a young oak tree
Monday, 28th March 2022, 3:45 pm
This was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”
To celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service, the whole school participated in a special assembly together and then went outside to witness Sir Bill, assisted by a few pupils, planting the tree to mark this momentous occasion.