Blackpool’s Boundary Primary School were thrilled to be visited by Sir Bill Beaumont

This was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”

To celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service, the whole school participated in a special assembly together and then went outside to witness Sir Bill, assisted by a few pupils, planting the tree to mark this momentous occasion.