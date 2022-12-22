Stars of The Grand’s pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, hopped onto a double decker bus outside the theatre to officially launch the Books on Busses campaign – with a sprinkling of fairytale magic.

Passengers will have the opportunity to pick up one of 230 FREE copies of Grimm’s Fairy Tale books on selected bus routes this December, featuring the magical tale of Sleeping Beauty, which is this year’s fun-packed pantomime at The Grand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Cole, Managing Director, of Blackpool Transport Services, said: “We’re proud to help spread that extra bit of magic across the Fylde Coast this festive season. Be it a bus read or bedtime story, we hope everyone, young or old, enjoys the tales.”

The Grand’s star-studded panto cast hopped onto a Sleeping Beauty branded double decker bus outside the theatre to officially launch this year’s literacy partnership with a sprinkling of fairytale magic from the Sleeping Beauty herself and lots of madcap antics from Steve Royle as Silly Billy!

The campaign is designed to encourage youngsters to enjoy reading classic books as part of the partnership’s continued support to boost literacy across the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Knight, Chief Executive at Blackpool Grand Theatre, said: “The Grand is truly delighted to be working with Blackpool Transport again to help boost literacy skills across the community. The theatre takes great pride in being an important part of the local community and this latest literacy project is just one of many campaigns as part of our mission to encourage local children and students of all ages to enjoy reading and appreciate classic literature. And what better way than with books that relate to this year’s magical family pantomime! We hope the children and families really enjoy them before coming to the theatre where our fabulous cast will bring the story to life for them in a fun-packed performance.”

Sleeping Beauty runs until Sunday 1 January 2023 and will also be promoted across the bus signage and video screens to promote the performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Grand Theatre / Blackpool Transport books on buses.

There are also BSL signed and audio-described performances, and a special relaxed show – so everyone can enjoy the panto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The laugh-a-minute extravaganza stars TV favourites Steve Royle (Britain’s Got Talent), Hayley Tamaddon (Dancing on Ice, Emmerdale), and Philip Meeks (Emmerdale, Heartbeat, Doctors), as well as local dancers from the Barbara Jackson dance school.

Call Blackpool Grand’s box office on 01253 290 190 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Grand Theatre / Blackpool Transport books on buses.