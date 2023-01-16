Margaret Mitchell (also known as Margaret Thornton) was best known for her fiction novels – including A Stick of Blackpool Rock.

Born on June 21, 1934 in a boarding house on Pleasant Street, Margaret’s early memories of dancing and growing up in the resort during the war, shaped her work.

Though she didn’t become an author until later in life, it had always been her dream to become a novelist.

Margaret Thornton, Blackpool author, died peacefully at home, at the age of 88.

Daughter, Elaine, said: “She was encouraged to go into teaching, but reading and writing was her absolute pleasure in life. She started writing short stories at first, and then novels, after she retired in her 50’s.”

During her teaching career, Margaret worked at Grange Park, Mereside and Devonshire Road junior schools.

Then post-50, she juggled writing richly evocative yarns of early to mid-20th century life, with regular meetings of Bispham Townswomen’s Guild, one of the last local guilds standing, and being a chorister.In 2011, Margaret told the Gazette: “I love writing and I love researching – which I still do by book rather than internet – but sometimes it’s more trouble than it’s worth ... the choirs are still a real labour of love.”

In an age when most authors have websites, blogs, tweets, electronic interaction online, and e-books available to download, Bispham’s best selling author tried to hang-on to old-fashioned word processors as long as possible – until her publisher Allison and Busby insisted on an electronic copy of her book.“When I couldn’t get ribbons for my beloved word processor I was devastated – it worked really well but had become obsolete. My son got me a computer, although I use it as a word processor rather than go online or use email. I just don’t get on with computers.”

Margaret Thornton wrote 28 novels, many set in Blackpool.

And husband, John, helped by proof-reading her work.

Her books had rave reviews, and frequent promotions with women’s magazines, including People’s Friend, (for which she used to pen short stories).

She is seldom out of circulation on library shelves, having many loyal readers whom hung on Margaret’s every word for almost two decades.

Her last novel, A Wing And A Prayer, hit the shelves in 2019.

But gradual sight loss meant she could no longer enjoy reading in her final years, during the pandemic. Though she did listen to audio books.

And as an accomplished pianist, who had played with various choirs throughout her life, music was a lifeline after losing her vision.

Elaine added: “She loved classical music and continued to play piano at home after she lost her sight. She would play nursery rhymes with her young great-grandchildren. But as she was such an avid reader it was hearbreaking that she lost her sight.”

her husband of 50 years, on Dudley Avenue, Bispham, where she died peacefully on Dec 21, 2022.

She left behind 2 children, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.