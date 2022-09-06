Carly Sheerin, 40, had to learn how to write again after her left arm was amputated 15 years ago.

She had also struggled with reading and writing at school, and thought she was ‘thick’ – until she was diagnosed with dyslexia at 18.

But now Carly, who lives on Collingwood Avenue, has used her trauma to help troubled youngsters make a fresh start in construction.

Carly lost her arm in a car accident and supports 'challenging' young adults to go into construction apprenticeships

Carly, who works as a director and safeguarding lead at RossCon Training, said: “I believe that everyone deserves a chance. I work with students who have behavioural problems, ADHD, and are vulnerable. I really want to help kids who have these barriers.”

Carly’s accident was in May 2008. She was a passenger in a car when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Her dad passed away four weeks earlier.

“Going through trauma just made me really want to help others. I make the effort to get to know these kids, and that’s why we succeed.”

She became a director at RossCon in June 2022. The training centre on Poulton Old Road provides construction based courses, with a strong focus on pastoral care.

They currently have 60 apprentices, including 25 who are on placements with local employers. Most students are aged 16 – 24, but they also have some younger ones who attend part time who have problems at school.

She added: “Some of the kids have had an awful time at school and we’ve stopped using a classroom because for some just being in those four walls can re-traumatise them. It’s too much for them.”

Carly trained as a teacher after her accident. She said that people focused a lot on the things she couldn’t do, but she has become good at setting realistic goals.

“Some employers would only see my weaknesses and wouldn’t give me a full caseload because of risk assessments. Having dyslexia meant that I already had thought about what I was good at and what I wasn't. I knew I wasn’t going to be stacking shelves.”

Finding the right work environment - with colleagues who made her feel accepted, has helped her to thrive. It’s also enabled her to relate to the ‘challenging’ youngsters in her care.

“You can do anything you want. You just have to focus on the things they are good at and stop drawing attention to the negatives. If you stick a pupil in isolation because they haven’t got a tie, that’s not teaching them anything.”

Students on the 15-week course learn construction skills - including roofing, bricklaying and tiling. They work towards a nationally recognised qualification.

Some are matched with local employers where they can gain on-site experience.

But they also work on personal development. They have sessions to build life skills and learn about the dangers of knife crime and substance misuse.

And they have regular fitness sessions with world class boxing trainers Brian Rose and Bobby Rimmer.