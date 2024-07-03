Secondary schools in Blackburn with Darwen have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Blackburn with Darwen secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.

The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.

So here are 10 Blackburn with Darwen secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:

1 . Tauheedul Islam Girls' High School, Blackburn The school has a Progress 8 score of 2.30 which is ‘well above average’. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School, Blackburn The school has a Progress 8 score of 1.47 which is ‘well above average’. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Pleckgate High School, Blackburn The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.28 which is ‘above average’. | Pleckgate High School Photo Sales

4 . St Wilfrid's Church of England Academy, Blackburn The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.21 which is ‘above average’. | Google Photo Sales