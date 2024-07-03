Blackburn with Darwen Secondary Schools 2024: Schools ranked in the area based on latest performance data

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 10:52 BST

Here are the rankings of 10 secondary schools across this Lancashire borough according to Progress 8 scores.

Secondary schools in Blackburn with Darwen have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Blackburn with Darwen secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.

The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.

So here are 10 Blackburn with Darwen secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:

The school has a Progress 8 score of 2.30 which is ‘well above average’.

1. Tauheedul Islam Girls' High School, Blackburn

The school has a Progress 8 score of 2.30 which is 'well above average'.

The school has a Progress 8 score of 1.47 which is ‘well above average’.

2. Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School, Blackburn

The school has a Progress 8 score of 1.47 which is 'well above average'.

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.28 which is ‘above average’.

3. Pleckgate High School, Blackburn

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.28 which is 'above average'.

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.21 which is ‘above average’.

4. St Wilfrid's Church of England Academy, Blackburn

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.21 which is 'above average'.

