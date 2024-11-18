The ability to read, write, and do basic maths are essential life skills in the modern world.

For many children, they will hone these abilities at primary school, which is why it is so important that schools are able to guide their young charges on their way - laying the groundwork for the rest of their time in education. But each school has its own pros and cons, and families face the daunting task of choosing one that will best fit their child’s unique needs.

We’ve created a league table of state-funded primary schools across the Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council area, based on the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2022-23 school year (the most up-to-date data available, until finalised data for the 2024 school year is published in December or January) which met the government’s expected standards in three essential school skills: reading, writing and maths.

All schools included on the list had exceeded both the national and local authority area’s averages. This has meant many smaller village or faith schools across the borough were able to shine, but equally so, larger schools in the likes of Blackburn or Darwen themselves also made the list.

Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 15 Blackburn with Darwen schools that led the pack:

1 . The Olive School, Blackburn The Olive School is a large Islamic primary school in Blackburn's Beardwood area, with more than 600 pupils on its roll. It was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, 92% of its pupils met the government's expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% both locally and nationally.

2 . Blackburn the Redeemer Church of England Primary This is an Anglican primary school in the Ewood area, Blackburn, which was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. It has a roll size of about 420. In the 2022/23 school year, 83% of its pupils met the government's expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% both locally and nationally.

3 . Hoddlesden St Paul's Church of England Primary School St Paul's is an Anglican primary school in the village of Hoddlesden, East of Darwen. It too was formerly rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted, and has a roll size of about 240. In the 2022/23 school year, 83% of its pupils also met the government's expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% both locally and nationally.