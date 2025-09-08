Blackburn in bloom: Bovis Homes helps local schools’ garden grow

Our Lady & St John’s RC High School has received a generous donation of plants to help its prayer garden flourish.

The plants were previously positioned outside Bovis Homes’ temporary sales cabin on the site of its growing Sunnybower Meadow development off Whalley Old Road. Since the show homes and sales centre have opened and the sales cabin has been moved, the plants needed a new home.

After being carefully dug up and replanted, the plants now adorn Our Lady & St John’s RC High School’s new prayer garden, which has been developed to support students' wellbeing and relaxation.

Bovis Homes launched in Blackburn earlier this year with the arrival of Sunnybower Meadow. The collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes is bringing high-quality, energy-efficient housing to the area, with prices currently starting at £265,000.

Our Lady & St John’s RC High School's garden

Andrew Larkin, Careers Leader at Our Lady & St John’s RC High School, commented: “On behalf of Our Lady & St John RC High School, I would like to thank Bovis Homes for its very kind donation of plants to help with the development of our school prayer garden and playground raised beds.

"The plants have enabled us to develop an area of land into a peaceful retreat, where children can collect their thoughts, pray for loved ones and enjoy their surroundings.”

Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “Supporting the local communities where we’re building new homes is very important to us. Since launching Sunnybower Meadow earlier this year, we have been eager to connect more with local schools, organisations and initiatives.

"We hope to leave a positive lasting legacy on those around us, so I’m glad we could help this great school grow its beautiful garden.”