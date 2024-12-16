Blackburn College University Centre library transformed as part of campus improvement works

Blackburn College has unveiled a new library interior following a fit out by workplace consultancy Blueprint Interiors.

As part of the College’s enhancement works to its campus on Feilden Street in the town, the University Centre library has been overhauled to create a more engaging and contemporary space for students to work and relax in.

Midlands-based Blueprint Interiors were given the brief to fully reinvent and refurbish the space, and to bring to life the College’s vision to make the University Centre library a vibrant hub and a key element of the campus.

Blueprint aligned its design to that vision, delivering a transformative, high-quality and modern learning environment, that has increased footfall to the library by students and staff.

Blackburn College library

Chloe Sproston, creative director at Blueprint Interiors, said: “Having worked with the team at Blackburn College previously, we are proud to have been selected to deliver its library project.

“The College is committed to proving high-grade facilities for its students, and our primary goal was to reinvigorate the underused library space into a dynamic environment that enhances the student experience.

“We worked collaboratively with the College to understand what the students wanted from the library and how it can better provide a creative learning space for them. The finished space is light, stylish and more akin to how students choose to study now, which saw the removal of traditional IT labs and the installation of more collaborative group and focused learning spaces. It has been so well received by students and staff.”

Steve Nunwick, Director of Facilities and Estates at Blackburn College, said: “Our goal was to create a library that truly stands out - something that students would choose to spend time in, not just pass through. Thanks to Blueprint Interiors, we now have a space that inspires learning, collaboration, and creativity. It’s been a game-changer for our campus.”

Blackburn College library

Blueprint Interiors follow the WELL Building Standard; a universally recognised benchmark which puts mental wellbeing and emotional health as key considerations when creating productive workplaces. The Standard helps organisations to optimise their workplaces around the health and wellbeing of their people, which allows teams to be their very best selves.