Biodiversity project gets a helping hand from local homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sherwood Primary School successfully applied for a share of Redrow’s £3,000 Fulwood Community Fund, launched to mark the next phase of Redrow’s Tabley Green development in the town.

A donation of £750 from the community fund has helped support the school’s Flora and Fauna Totem Project with pupils learning about local flora and fauna, working with a local artist to draw wildlife as well as the installation of large wooden totems around the grounds of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here at Sherwood, we are committed to environmental sustainability and the education of our children to support local biodiversity,” said Jodie Lumb, head teacher at Sherwood Primary School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teacher Mr Hanson with Redrow's Fran Kent and pupils from Sherwood Primary School

“We now have four totems standing proud at the entrances to our forest school area, each totem features our children's illustrations of species found in our school grounds.

“The totems offer a really creative reference for the children and support our commitment to protecting our local biodiversity and environmental sustainability. I extend sincere thanks to Redrow for funding our Flora and Fauna Totem project.”

Redrow’s voluntary gifts to the community are over and above the statutory investment linked to the Tabley Green development, which includes contributions to community infrastructure of more than £2 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “We are so pleased to have been able to support Sherwood Primary School with this project.

“The totems look great and I’m sure will be enjoyed by many generations to come.”

Tabley Green is just four miles from the centre of Preston, while also enjoying a supermarket, Post Office and other essentials closer to home. It has easy access to major road and rail networks, as well as the great outdoors – Brockholes Nature Reserve is just over 10 minutes away.