Balshaw's Church of England High School: United in light, guided by hope
The school has hosted a Memorial service on the first Monday of December (the start of Advent) for many years, but this year they are doing things differently.
Headteacher, Steven Haycocks, said:
"The world can seem so divided and the level of conflict across the globe can feel overwhelming. We wanted to do something that shows that there is more that unites us than divides us. Light is a universal symbol of hope and remembrance of those we love across the faiths and in secular society.
"We are inviting people of all faiths and world views to take part in an inclusive candlelight vigil to remember those who have been dear to us and are no longer with us whilst exploring the role that light has in guiding hope and helping us to bring to mind those who we have lost."
The school is working to become a School of Sanctuary within Lancashire. Lancashire County Council describes a School of Sanctuary as "a school that is committed to being a safe and welcoming place for everyone, especially those seeking sanctuary. They welcome asylum seeking and refugee families into their school community and foster a culture of welcome for all."
Deputy Headteacher, Angela Wilson, said:
"Balshaw's is a school that is proud to be a place of safety and inclusion for all. This event is one where we hope all those who feel saddened by loss and disillusioned with disunity in the world will join together in solidarity as a group of people from all backgrounds who we will find comfort in one another and share in the warmth of remembrance through this candlelight vigil."
The event will be held in the school hall on Monday 2nd December at 5.00pm. All people are welcome to attend and take part in the reflections and light a candle to remember those dear to them.