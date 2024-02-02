Award winning Leyland based apprentice sets his sights on new career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former personal trainer, Wayne Crank, 32, from Wigan, decided on a career change after buying and renovating a property.

After joining Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme, he is now working towards a Level 3 carpentry and joinery apprenticeship, and works alongside Redrow’s site management team and subcontractors, while gaining valuable experience on a busy new homes development in Leyland.

Wayne, who was named as Wigan and Leigh College’s apprentice of the year last year, said: “During my own renovation project I did a lot of the work myself, which involved a lot of joinery jobs that I had never done before so, after learning and experiencing what was needed to complete the task, I realised I enjoyed it.

“I picked the Redrow apprenticeship scheme as it not only provided me an opportunity to gain a lot of experience and knowledge but also give me more opportunities and pathways to progress my career even after I was qualified. It will give me an opportunity to branch out to a site manager or another role further down the line if I wanted to.”

Open to anyone over the age of 16, Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme covers key housebuilding trades, including bricklaying, plumbing, carpentry and groundworks, as well as administration, commercial, sales, customers services and technical roles within its offices.

Trade apprentices’ time is split between working on site and college-based study that will provide the apprentice with essential industry qualifications, so they can earn while they learn.

“I currently do one day release to Wigan and Leigh College and learn the rest on the job,” said Wayne, who is currently working at Redrow’s Leyland based Worden Gardens development.

“When I finish my apprenticeship, I plan to stay within joinery and stay working on site. I’m very pleased I made this career move.”

The apprentices are all employed by Redrow but supervised and mentored by established subcontractors who teach them their trade. They also come under the overall supervision of Huw Williams, who has overseen the apprenticeship scheme at Redrow Lancashire for the past two and a half years.

“We currently have 14 apprentices working with us and will be taking on more this year,” said Huw, who joined Redrow Lancashire in 2001.

“Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme offers very impressive on the job learning. It is a great way into the construction industry and enables the apprentice to earn while they learn.”