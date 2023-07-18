News you can trust since 1886
Ashton Community Science College: 11 pictures from their 2023 prom

A selection of glamorous photos from Ashton Community Science College’s prom this year.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

The Preston school held their 2023 prom at Bartle Hall Hotel on Wednesday, July 13.

Young ladies and gentlemen walked down the red carpet in their best dresses and suits, with many arriving in fancy cars too!

The pupils then celebrated the completion of their secondary school careers inside the historic countryside venue.

Take a look at photos from the event below:

A selection of photos from the event

1. Ashton prom

A selection of photos from the event

Lots of lovely dresses were on show

2. Ashton prom

Lots of lovely dresses were on show

A group of young gentlemen

3. Ashton prom

A group of young gentlemen

Some well dressed arrivals

4. Ashton prom

Some well dressed arrivals

