Arts at the Heart: Performing Arts Academy promotes access and opportunity at Star schools

Following a successful pilot programme, Star Academies has launched the Star Performing Arts Academy in five of its North-West schools — working together to broaden access to creative opportunities and put the arts at the heart of school life.

The Star Performing Arts Academy opens doors for pupils to collaborate with professional artists, sharpen their skills, and explore a wide range of creative disciplines. Focused on inclusivity, it ensures young people from all backgrounds have the opportunity to enjoy high-quality performing arts enrichment and aims to engage around 1,000 pupils across the five participating schools. The upcoming Star Arts Festival will bring a shared vision of culture and community to life, celebrating the diverse talents and achievements nurtured through the programme.

Star Academies has partnered with Curious Minds, a leading cultural education charity, as its programme delivery partner. With unparalleled expertise and a wide-reaching network, Curious Minds plays a vital role in connecting schools with the North West’s dynamic arts and cultural sector. Their involvement strengthens the programme’s reach and impact, providing tailored support and a gateway into exciting creative experiences for both pupils and staff.

Since the pilot scheme was established in 2023, the Star Performing Arts Academy has been developed and delivered with generous support from the Christopher and Henry Oldfield Trust, with Bay Leadership Academy and Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School involved from the outset.

Building on the successes of the pilot, the programme now includes three additional Star schools across the North West - The Valley Leadership Academy, Star Salford Academy, and Highfield Leadership Academy.

Richard Oldfield, Chair at the Christopher and Henry Oldfield Trust, said: “We are pleased to be supporting Star Academies to roll out the Star Performing Arts Academy to five schools in the North West. It is critical all pupils have access to high quality experiences in the arts – which can bring joy, improve skills and support personal growth.

“The trust is keen to support schools to work closely with the vibrant arts and cultural sector in the region and nationally, so that young people of all backgrounds can continue to access these wonderful opportunities.”

As the programme has grown, so too has the range of creative activity. Thrilled by the chance to work directly with professional artists, Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School pupils immersed themselves in dynamic expressive arts workshops led by Company Chameleon, an international dance company, and Burnley Youth Theatre.

Meanwhile, Highfield Leadership Academy sharpened their singing skills for their end-of-year production of Matilda, supported by Blackpool Music Service’s expert choir leader through targeted after-school sessions. To boost boys’ engagement in dance, Highfield also partnered with Blackpool’s Skool of Street—a leading street dance company offering energetic workshops and wider opportunities beyond school.

In June 2025, the inaugural Star Arts Festival will spotlight the creativity and passion unlocked by the Academy. Showcasing performing arts, music, theatre, dance, and visual arts, the festival offers a glimpse into the opportunities, artistic discovery, and confidence-building experiences at the programme’s core - whether through single productions or a vibrant range of events.

As a delivery partner, Curious Minds continues to provide strategic guidance and hands-on support — helping schools develop their arts offer and secure partnerships with local, regional, and national arts organisations. From securing partnerships with local, regional, and national arts organisations, to after-school activities and cultural trips, their input ensures that creative experiences extend beyond the classroom and into the wider world of arts and culture.

United by a shared mission to tackle unequal access to creativity and culture, schools also receive Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for leaders, ensuring the arts are embedded meaningfully in school life. This leadership investment translates directly into inspiring, confidence-boosting opportunities for pupils that broaden their horizons and fuel their creativity.

Reflecting on the partnership and its long-term impact, Sir Mufti Hamid Patel CBE, Chief Executive of Star Academies, said: “At Star Academies, we are committed to nurturing talent and unlocking potential through meaningful engagement with the arts. The Star Performing Arts Academy exemplifies our mission to provide enriching, high-quality experiences that inspire creativity, build confidence, and broaden horizons.

“By working in partnership with the cultural sector, we are ensuring that every pupil - regardless of background - can access the transformative power of the arts and thrive as compassionate, curious, and confident individuals.”

Derri Burdon, Chief Executive of Curious Minds, added: “At Curious Minds, we know that creativity can transform lives. We’re delighted that, through our partnership with Star Academies, pupils are gaining access to enriching creative experiences that can spark curiosity, build confidence and help them see new possibilities for their future.

“We’re proud to be supporting the schools to connect with professional teaching artists across the region’s vibrant arts and cultural sector, helping Star Academies to build lasting partnerships that will continue to enrich school life for years to come.”