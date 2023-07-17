Archbishop Temple Church of England High School: nine pictures from their 2023 prom
Next up in our prom coverage this year, we turn to Archbishop Temple Church of England High School in Fulwood.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
The Archbishop Temple prom was held in the Invincibles Lounge at Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium on Thursday, July 6.
The event, organised by Miss Porter, Head of Year 11, and the prom committee, began with a walk down the red carpet, followed by a two course meal, awards and a disco.
There was also plenty of opportunities for photos, taken by Mr Long, take a look below:
