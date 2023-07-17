News you can trust since 1886
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Archbishop Temple Church of England High School: nine pictures from their 2023 prom

Next up in our prom coverage this year, we turn to Archbishop Temple Church of England High School in Fulwood.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

The Archbishop Temple prom was held in the Invincibles Lounge at Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium on Thursday, July 6.

The event, organised by Miss Porter, Head of Year 11, and the prom committee, began with a walk down the red carpet, followed by a two course meal, awards and a disco.

There was also plenty of opportunities for photos, taken by Mr Long, take a look below:

Nine pictures from the school's 2023 prom

1. Archbishop Temple's prom

Nine pictures from the school's 2023 prom Photo: submit

A group of friends

2. Archbishop Temple's prom

A group of friends Photo: submit

The classic prom photo with a tractor...

3. Archbishop Temple's prom

The classic prom photo with a tractor... Photo: submit

All suited and booted!

4. Archbishop Temple's prom

All suited and booted! Photo: submit

