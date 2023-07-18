Pupils and staff at a secondary school in Fulwood are celebrating the success of a sell-out production.

Archbishop Temple Church of England High School completed a sell-out three night run of Matilda the Musical last week.

As well as performing, pupils also took on technical roles, lighting the stage and monitoring the sound. They also worked backstage, managing costumes and set changes.

The school says the show was very well received by all who watched it, with many parents and carers taking to social media to applaud it.

Take a look at some photos from the show below:

