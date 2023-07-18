News you can trust since 1886
Archbishop Temple Church of England High School: eight pictures from their sell-out Matilda production

Pupils and staff at a secondary school in Fulwood are celebrating the success of a sell-out production.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST

Archbishop Temple Church of England High School completed a sell-out three night run of Matilda the Musical last week.

As well as performing, pupils also took on technical roles, lighting the stage and monitoring the sound. They also worked backstage, managing costumes and set changes.

The school says the show was very well received by all who watched it, with many parents and carers taking to social media to applaud it.

Take a look at some photos from the show below:

Eight pictures from the school's sell-out production

1. Archbishop's Matilda

Eight pictures from the school's sell-out production Photo: Archbishop/Lisa Brown

The full cast

2. Archbishop's Matilda

The full cast Photo: Archbishop/Lisa Brown

Pupils perfoming on stage

3. Archbishop's Matilda

Pupils perfoming on stage Photo: Archbishop/Lisa Brown

Miss Trunchbull and Bruce Bogtrotter

4. Archbishop's Matilda

Miss Trunchbull and Bruce Bogtrotter Photo: Archbishop/Lisa Brown

Related topics:Fulwood