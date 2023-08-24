Headteacher Ivan Catlow said: “I am absolutely delighted with the GCSE results our class of 2023 have received this year. Once again, our young people have shown that hard work pays off. This is truly a time of celebration for our young people and their families, with many achieving the highest grades possible in a range of subjects and all achieving grades that will see them move on to their chosen next steps. Well done we are all very proud of you! I trust they will continue to shine their light wherever the future takes them.