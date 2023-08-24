News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Murderer who killed mum-of-two on her doorstep jailed for life
Lovers who murdered a dad in a gun and acid attack have been jailed for life
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Former lovers guilty of gun and acid attack murder of Liam Smith
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

Archbishop Temple Church of England High School: 11 photos of pupils celebrating their GCSE results 2023

Pupils and staff at Archbishop Temple Church of England High School are today (Thursday, August 24) celebrating their 2023 GCSE results.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST

Headteacher Ivan Catlow said: “I am absolutely delighted with the GCSE results our class of 2023 have received this year. Once again, our young people have shown that hard work pays off. This is truly a time of celebration for our young people and their families, with many achieving the highest grades possible in a range of subjects and all achieving grades that will see them move on to their chosen next steps. Well done we are all very proud of you! I trust they will continue to shine their light wherever the future takes them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my staff; teaching, support, welfare, site as it is their dedication to our community that supports all our young people in the hard work they put in day after day.”

Take a look at photos from the school below:

A selection of photos from the day

1. Archbishop Temple GCSE Results Day

A selection of photos from the day Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Two friends pose with their results

2. Archbishop Temple GCSE Results Day

Two friends pose with their results Photo: submit

Photo Sales
One of these girls may be a little too young for GCSEs!

3. Archbishop Temple GCSE Results Day

One of these girls may be a little too young for GCSEs! Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A group of boys pose for the camera

4. Archbishop Temple GCSE Results Day

A group of boys pose for the camera Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GCSE