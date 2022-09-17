The city currently has around 15 madrasahs where youngsters are taught about their religion and have lessons in the Quran outside regular school hours.

But Preston's Paradise Gems group says children and young people with special educational needs (SEN) and disabilities (SEND) are being denied access due to a lack of facilities.

"Currently in Preston there is no facility that can serve this demand which is urgently required," said co-founder Sajedah Maka-Ismail.

"There is no help or assistance for parents or children to provide support, advice and guidance on this and children are missing out on their understanding of their religion.

"They have a right to learn and apply the key teachings of Islam, but are being deprived as there are no specialised facilities in the city of Preston to help them."

Preston's Paradise Gems is an independent Islamic education charity which was established just last month. It said the drive to set up a special madrasah came from "an outcry" from parents.

"There is a shortfall in the regular mainstream madrasahs to accommodate this group due to a lack of space, time and resources.

"The Muslim community has grown massively over the past 10 years with different people coming from different countries.

"With all the good work the Muslim community does it is sad to see there is no provision for SEN/SEND madrasah facilities.

"We need to think about the shortfall and take and active role in making appropriate provision for this special group of children and young adults.

"The inspiration came from an outcry of parents seeking Islamic education for their children who fall within the umbrella of SEN/SEND.

"This is a new project in Preston and will require careful planning and a sensitive approach for us to deliver the correct level of Islamic teaching in a special learning environment.

"The long-term vision is to roll out the process and create SEN/SEND facilities in mainstream madrasahs, creating a much-needed special needs department, allowing SEN/SEND children and young people to learn and be treated equally."