Anwyl Takes on trainees to earn while they learn

A trio of trainees have been taken on by Anwyl Homes Lancashire as part of the homebuilder’s investment in future talent.

New recruits Luca Blackshaw and Zach Trenchard are working at Anwyl’s Buckshaw Village headquarters, while Andrew Roney is working on one of the homebuilder’s developments as part of his role as trainee site manager.

Luca, from Walkden, joined Anwyl as a trainee quantity surveyor after completing a T-level in design, surveying and planning at Bolton College.

“When I was at college, I was given the opportunity to see the many different roles in construction, including completing a nine-week work experience placement in building surveying. It helped me decide that being a quantity surveyor was the best for me,” Luca said.

Anwyl Homes Lancashire trainees Zach Trenchard, Luca Blackshaw and Andrew Roney

“I wanted to work for Anwyl because they are providing me the opportunity to work while also getting my qualification and helping me further my career in the industry.”

In his current role he’s supporting Anwyl’s quantity surveyors, including making payments to subcontractors and tendering.

Trainee development engineer Zach has a T-level in professional construction from Preston College and completed a work placement with Eric Wright Group while at college.

“Civil engineering interested me while studying this area during my T-level,” Zach, from Garstang said. “Anwyl have offered me a great opportunity to learn within the workplace and are supporting me through college. In my current role I’m assisting the engineering team in producing design information to support the site construction team and learning new things on a daily basis.”

Andrew Roney, from Fleetwood, was a site operative for Anwyl for 18 months before being taken on as a trainee assistant site manager.

“I’ve always wanted to work in the construction industry. My dad Chris is a site manager for Anwyl and had been a big influence on me. There’s a lot to learn but I’m enjoying the challenge and hope to become a site manager myself in future,” Andrew said.

Andrew is currently based at Anwyl’s Parr Meadows development in Eccleston. Alongside working on site he’s undertaking an online course with the NHBC, which will lead to a level four NVQ in site management.

John Grime, managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “At Anwyl we’re committed to helping people develop new skills and build successful careers. There’s a wealth of opportunities available within the housebuilding and construction industries with a variety of routes into those roles, including those with training provided. Luca, Zach and Andrew have already demonstrated real potential and we’re pleased to be able to support them as they progress through their training schemes.”