Andrew Tate's attitudes influenced some South Ribble school pupils | .

The influence of self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate sparked “a surge" in similar attitudes in secondary schools in South Ribble - and had to be tackled with targeted action.

That was one of the findings of a report by a group of local councillors who have been exploring the degree to which misogyny is a problem in the district - and what can be done about it.

The document, presented to a meeting of South Ribble Borough Council’s cabinet, revealed that the “prevalence” of the highly controversial social media personality in recent years drove a spike in “misogyny-related” incidents in schools.

These were concentrated on a period exactly three years ago and prompted the development by school leaders of a “zero tolerance” approach, as well as efforts to educate those who seemed to be in Tate’s thrall on a one-to-one basis.

The subject of misogyny was also covered in PSHE (personal, social, health and economic) lessons.

According to the report - by South Ribble’s misogyny working group - the strategies “had a positive effect”, but the authors noted that “working with schools and young people will be vital to address [the issue] effectively” in the longer term.

South Ribble MP - and former council leader - Paul Foster, told the group during its evidence gathering that he had become aware that young girls were increasingly concerned about online misogynistic hate from young boys and men.

The report said that misogyny “often begins at an early age in digital spaces” and Mr. Foster said he would raise the issue with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. He also suggested that there needed to be a “serious review of the curriculum”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he said: “Social media - and certain men - are making misogyny commonplace in young people - that both greatly saddens and deeply concerns me and, as a society, it is something we cannot accept.”

The issue of misogyny in schools is currently the basis of a storyline in Eastenders involving the teenage character Joel Marshall. It has been reported that it will lead to a spin-off documentary on the subject later this year.

Andrew Tate is facing criminal and civil legal proceedings in several countries - including the UK - over alleged sexual and human trafficking offences, all of which he denies.

Amongst the 23 recommendations of the South Ribble working group - led by Cllr Emma Stevens - are proposals to better advise young women and girls, as well as young men and boys, about how to report experiencing or witnessing misogyny.

It was also recommended that the borough's social prescribing team engages young males in order to address the issue of “toxic masculinity” in a “constructive way, ensuring that [they] feel supported rather than targeted”.

Council leader Matthew Tomlinson said the group’s work was ”the start of a journey”.

He added: “It’s really important for us to make a mark and say this is important to us - and this is who we are.”

The working group report also suggested various ways of raising awareness of - and discouraging - misogyny.

Cabinet member for economic growth and social justice Jacky Alty welcomed the a recent announcement by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw that £177,000 would be invested in projects that tackle violence against women and girls and also “challenge misogyny”.

She told the cabinet meeting that against that backdrop, the council would focus on the findings of the working group and ensure that the issue was “not swept away.