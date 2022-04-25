The Five Star status, accredited by the Home Builders Federation (HBF), comes from over 90% of surveyed customers stating they would recommend Barratt Homes to a friend.

To mark the announcement, Barratt Homes encouraged the pupils of Alston Lane Catholic Primary School and Nursery to colour in a number of stars and note their favourite things about where they live.

Barratt Homes’ Bowland Meadow development is located just a short distance from Alston Lane Catholic Primary School and Nursery, and the pupils found creativity in expressing what they love about their local area, showcased in the template of a star.

Pupils of Alston Lane Nursery with their Five Star drawings, part of a competition organised by Barratt Homes.

Mehreen Assenjee, Nursery Teacher at Alston Lane Catholic Primary School and Nursery, said: “Barratt Homes has been so kind in awarding all our pupils and making a donation of craft materials to our nursery. On behalf of the nursey team, we’d like to say thanks as we really appreciate it.”

Each pupil who presented their designs has been awarded the chance to see their artwork framed in Bowland Meadow sales centre, in addition to receiving a book token as a thank you for taking part in the competition.

Barratt Homes has also donated arts and craft materials to Alston Lane Catholic Primary School and Nursery for participation in the activity.

Michaela Lancaster, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “It’s important for us to bring attention to and celebrate the local history and heritage in the areas in which we build, and we’re thankful to the pupils of Alston Lane Catholic Primary School and Nursery for helping us to do just that.

“We received a variety of imaginative and creative entries as part of the drawing competition and it was a difficult task choosing the winners, therefore we made the decision to award all children who participated.”

The HBF New Homes Survey is one of the largest surveys of its type in the country and is completed by nearly 50,000 people who have recently bought a new build home.