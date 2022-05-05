Roseacre primary pupils were thrilled when they had a visit from two alpacas.

Children from nursery and reception class got to take their furry guests for a walk around the playground, and even got some keepsake fur, when they visited the school on Stoneycroft Avenue.

And the kids thought it was ‘wonderful’ that Hector, 4, and Bring, 5, were the same age as them.

Pupils from Roseacre Primary School with Lowlands Farm Alpacas

Kimberley Weddle, a nursery school practitioner, said: “They are just so friendly and the children absolutely adored them.”

She had arranged for Charlotte Traynor, owner of Lowlands Farm, on Peel Road, to bring the alpacas into school.

“The nursery pupils had been talking about their pets and how they look after them at home. We thought this would be a lovely way for them to get hands-on experience with less common animals.”

Left to Right: Zayn, Kaylem, Freddie and Aurora from Roseacre Primary School holding their souvenir alpaca fur

Mrs Traynor talked to the group of three to five year olds about how she cares for the alpacas.

She even brought a souvenir for the class - some alpaca fur.

Ms Weddle said: “Charlotte had trimmed them and brought in some little bags of the fur - so the children are now creating some pictures with it.”

And the visit has encouraged some of the children to go to the farm and find out more.