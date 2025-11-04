All the schools & nurseries from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in October

2 . Tiddlywinks Pre-School (Leyland)

Report published Oct 30 following an inspection on Sept 30. Classed as good. Highlights: kind and nurturing staff; ghildren get plenty of fresh air & exercise in the well-planned outdoor space; sequenced curriculum supports all children to make good progress. Improvements needed: increase opportunities for children to develop their independence skills; ensure staff are precisely aware of children's individual next steps. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps