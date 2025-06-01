All the schools & colleges from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in May

3 . St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School, Accrington

Report published May 1 following an inspection on Mar 18-19. Classed as good for 3 categories, outstanding for 2. Highlights: pupils behave & achieve well; extra-curricular opportunities; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: teachers should be clearer aboutwhat knowledge they need to focus on with pupils of different ages within their class; use of assessment information. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps