Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the 9 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Preston, Chorley & South Ribble Ofsteds in Dec
2. Myerscough College
Report published Dec 20 following a monitoring visit on Nov 27-28. Classed as making progress towards improving 'Requires Improvement' rating. Highlights: quality of feedback that students receive; improved use of EHC plans. Improvements needed: there is further work to do to ensure that all teachers use starting points effectively to plan learning. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps
3. St Andrew's Church of England Primary School
Report published Dec 20 following a monitoring visit on Nov 19-20. Classed as good for 3 categories, outstanding for 2. Highlights: family atmosphere; impeccable pupil behaviour; all pupils achieve well. Improvements needed: in a small number of subjects, the curriculum is not taught as intended. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
4. Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School
Report published Dec 18 following a monitoring visit on Nov 19-20. Classed as outstanding for all categories bar 1 good. Highlights: fun, friendly and welcoming; pupils achieve & behave well; vast array of enrichment opportunities. Improvements needed: consistently ensure pupils apply the writing skills of letter formation, spelling and grammar. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
