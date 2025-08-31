All the schools and nurseries across Lancashire that received new Ofsteds in August

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/college/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good ones are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the 9 establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
2. Childsplay Day Nursery, Preston
Report published August 29 following an inspection on July 17. Classed as requires improvement for all categories. Highlights: warm relationships between caring staff and children/families; happy and safe children. Improvements needed: arrangements for children with SEND; behaviour management strategies; improve ways of sharing information with parents. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
3. Nanny Plums Nursery, Thornton Cleveleys
Report published August 27 following an inspection on August 7. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: small, friendly and community focused environment; curriculum has clear aims; all children develop confidence in their own abilities. Improvements needed: ask children more purposeful questions; ensure the baby room provides an environment which extends babies' physical development. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. The Ribble Autism School, Lostock Hall (pic is previous establishment at site)
Report published August 21 following an inspection on July 1-3. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: strong relationships between staff and pupils; positive and tailored learning environment; growing range of enrichment experiences. Improvements needed: staff ensure staff have a consistent understanding of how to break down long-term goals effectively into manageable learning steps; provide parents with sufficient information about their child’s learning. Previous inspection: N/A.
