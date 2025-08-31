All the schools and nurseries across Lancashire that received new Ofsteds in August

4 . The Ribble Autism School, Lostock Hall (pic is previous establishment at site)

Report published August 21 following an inspection on July 1-3. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: strong relationships between staff and pupils; positive and tailored learning environment; growing range of enrichment experiences. Improvements needed: staff ensure staff have a consistent understanding of how to break down long-term goals effectively into manageable learning steps; provide parents with sufficient information about their child’s learning. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps