Tomorrow, Year 11 in Preston will find out their GCSE results, the culmination of their time in school.

Whilst academic attainment is undoubtedly important, schools play a much wider role in shaping our youngsters and Ofsted considers numerous factors when inspecting a school.

Take a look below at all the schools in Preston ranked from best to worst according to Ofsted’s judgement.

It is worth nothing that since September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools, but they are still issued a report card with a judgement for each criteria.

You may also note that Christ The King Catholic High School does not feature in the below gallery, this is because it has not been inspected since its academisation.

Preston high schools Take a look at all the Preston high schools ranked best to worst ahead of GCSE results day

Eden Boys' School Rated outstanding in June 2024

Preston Muslim Girls School Rated outstanding in February 2023

Broughton High School Rated outstanding in October 2022