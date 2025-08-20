All the Preston high schools ranked best to worst ahead of GCSE results day

Aimee Seddon
Senior Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:46 BST

With GCSE results day tomorrow, we thought we’d look at how high schools in Preston compare with one another.

Tomorrow, Year 11 in Preston will find out their GCSE results, the culmination of their time in school.

Whilst academic attainment is undoubtedly important, schools play a much wider role in shaping our youngsters and Ofsted considers numerous factors when inspecting a school.

Take a look below at all the schools in Preston ranked from best to worst according to Ofsted’s judgement.

It is worth nothing that since September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools, but they are still issued a report card with a judgement for each criteria.

You may also note that Christ The King Catholic High School does not feature in the below gallery, this is because it has not been inspected since its academisation.

Take a look at all the Preston high schools ranked best to worst ahead of GCSE results day

1. Preston high schools

Take a look at all the Preston high schools ranked best to worst ahead of GCSE results day | Google Maps

Rated outstanding in June 2024

2. Eden Boys' School

Rated outstanding in June 2024 | Google

Rated outstanding in February 2023

3. Preston Muslim Girls School

Rated outstanding in February 2023 Photo: Google

Rated outstanding in October 2022

4. Broughton High School

Rated outstanding in October 2022 | Google

