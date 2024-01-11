As the deadline for primary school applications in Lancashire draws closer, we've collected all of the primary schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble that are deemed the very best by Ofsted.

Parents/carers in Lancashire have until 11:59pm on Monday, January 15 to apply for a primary school place for their child and in case you have not yet submitted your form, the Post have created this list of all the schools currently considered 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

In total there are 29 primary schools* across the area which currently hold an outstanding rating, the highest one available after good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Normally a school judged outstanding will usually be inspected within the 4 academic years following its last inspection, but some of these 29 have not been inspected for a decade.

So take a look below at all the outstanding primary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, ordered by the most recent report.

*The Post has not included special independent schools in this list.

1 . Outstanding primary schools All the outstanding primary schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

2 . Euxton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School Rated outstanding in November 2023.

3 . St George's Church of England Primary School, Chorley Rated outstanding in November 2023.