News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Lancashire school applications: all the outstanding primary schools in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble

As the deadline for primary school applications in Lancashire draws closer, we've collected all of the primary schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble that are deemed the very best by Ofsted.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:36 GMT

Parents/carers in Lancashire have until 11:59pm on Monday, January 15 to apply for a primary school place for their child and in case you have not yet submitted your form, the Post have created this list of all the schools currently considered 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

In total there are 29 primary schools* across the area which currently hold an outstanding rating, the highest one available after good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Normally a school judged outstanding will usually be inspected within the 4 academic years following its last inspection, but some of these 29 have not been inspected for a decade.

So take a look below at all the outstanding primary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, ordered by the most recent report.

*The Post has not included special independent schools in this list.

All the outstanding primary schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

1. Outstanding primary schools

All the outstanding primary schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Rated outstanding in November 2023.

2. Euxton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Rated outstanding in November 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated outstanding in November 2023.

3. St George's Church of England Primary School, Chorley

Rated outstanding in November 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated outstanding in July 2023.

4. Chorley St James' Church of England Primary School

Rated outstanding in July 2023.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Primary SchoolsSchoolsSouth RibbleChorleyPrestonLancashireParentsCarers