All the Lancashire schools due for urgent repairs in 2025/26 - including new roofs and asbestos removal
Roof replacements, new heating systems and the removal of asbestos are amongst the 61 highest-priority repair jobs set to be carried out over the next year.
Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has agreed how the authority will spend the cash that it expects to receive in 2025/26 from the government’s schools condition-led programme to address the most pressing issues across the school estate.
However, a report to members stressed that the funding will not be enough to tackle all of the top-priority problems in the county - only those deemed most severe.
Across the 12 districts in County Hall’s patch - which excludes Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, whose authorities will receive their own funding shares - Preston will see the most repair work undertaken : 16 jobs in 15 schools. That is followed by West Lancashire, where a dozen repairs will be done.
At the other end of the scale, just two schools in each of South Ribble and Ribble Valley are slated for repair, with one in Hyndburn and none at all in Fylde.
The decision about which schools to prioritise is based on Department for Education guidance which helps local authorities to identify so-called “priority 1” repairs.
However, the amount expected to be allocated to Lancashire would not cover all of the schools that fall into category, meaning a further prioritisation has had to be carried out in order to determine what cabinet member for education and skills Jayne Rear said is those sites with “the greatest need”.
A contingency fund has also been created to cover any increased costs that may become apparent only once work gets under way and more of the building fabric is exposed.
The authority has warned that restricted material and labour availability in recent years - which has bumped up prices in the building industry - could put further financial pressure on the programme.
The funding - which will be confirmed in the coming weeks - is for community, voluntary controlled and maintained schools, but not academies, which receive an allocation from a separate pot. If the total amount issued to Lancashire is less than the £14m anticipated, the work programme will have to be adjusted accordingly.
WHAT’S BEING DONE WHERE
These are the schools, broken down by district, provisionally listed for repair during 2025/26:
BURNLEY
Brunshaw Primary School - heating system
Heasandford Primary School - wet rot remedial work
Ightenhill Primary School - classroom floor replacement
Rosegrove Infant School - fire compartmentation works
Stoneyholme Primary School - window replacement
CHORLEY
Abbey Village Primary School - roof replacement
Buckshaw Primary School - roof replacement
Coppull Primary School - heating system
Manor Road Primary School, Clayton-le-Woods - roof replacement
Mayfield Primary School - heating system
HYNDBURN
Fairfield Nursery School - roof replacement
LANCASTER
Appletree Nursery - roof replacement
Bowerham Primary School - asbestos removal
Caton Primary School - electrical rewire
Torrisholme Primary School, Morecambe - asbestos removal
West End Primary School, Morecambe - roof replacement
Westgate Primary School - roof replacement
Willow Lane Primary School - roof replacement
PENDLE
Coates Lane Primary School - heating system
Colne Park Primary School - ceiling repairs
Walton Lane Nursery School, Nelson - heating system
Walverden Primary School, Nelson - window replacement
PRESTON
Ashton Community Science College - roof replacement
Ashton Primary School - heating system
Brockholes Wood Primary School - heating system
Brookfield Community Primary School - mains water supply
Broughton High School - roof replacement
Deepdale Primary School - heating system
Fishwick Primary School - roof replacement
Frenchwood Community Primary School - external wall repairs
Greenlands Community Primary School - external wall repairs
Ingol Community Primary School - roof replacement
Ingol Community Primary School - asbestos removal
Kennington Primary School, Fulwood - roof replacement
Larches High School - roof replacement
Moorbrook School - fire alarm
Ribbleton Avenue Methodists Junior School - classroom floor replacement
Roebuck Primary School - heating system
RIBBLE VALLEY
Hillside Specialist School and College, Longridge - electrical switchgear replacement
Ribblesdale Nursery School, Clitheroe - -asbestos removal
ROSSENDALE
Alder Grange High School, Rawtenstall - roof replacement
Moor End Community Primary School, Oswaldtwistle - asbestos removal
Water Primary School - external wall repairs
Waterfoot Primary School - external cladding
SOUTH RIBBLE
Longton Primary School - window and door replacement
Moss Side Primary School, Leyland - roof replacement
WEST LANCASHIRE
Banks Methodist Primary School - kitchen repairs
Brookfield Park Primary School, Skelmersdale - water heater replacement
Burscough Bridge Methodist Primary School - heating system
Crawford Village Primary School, Skelmersdale - electrical rewire
Crow Orchard Primary School, Skelmersdale - fire alarm
Lathom High School, Skelmersdale - external cladding
Little Digmoor Primary School, Skelmersdale - asbestos removal
Ormskirk CE Primary School - window replacement
Richard Durning’s Endowed Primary School - roof replacement
Scarisbrick Pinfold Primary School - heating system
Trinity CE/Methodist Primary School, Skelmersdale - heating system
Wrightington Mossy Lea Primary School, Skelmersdale - heating system
WYRE
Carleton Green Community Primary, Poulton-le-Fylde - heating system
Carr Head Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde - heating system
Chaucer Primary School, Fleetwood - heating system
Source: Lancashire County Council
