A £14m repair plan for Lancashire’s schools will only be able to tackle the most urgent problems that pose an immediate health and safety risk and could result in buildings having to close.

Roof replacements, new heating systems and the removal of asbestos are amongst the 61 highest-priority repair jobs set to be carried out over the next year.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has agreed how the authority will spend the cash that it expects to receive in 2025/26 from the government’s schools condition-led programme to address the most pressing issues across the school estate.

However, a report to members stressed that the funding will not be enough to tackle all of the top-priority problems in the county - only those deemed most severe.

Ingol Community Primary School in Preston is one of those listed for repair | Google

Across the 12 districts in County Hall’s patch - which excludes Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, whose authorities will receive their own funding shares - Preston will see the most repair work undertaken : 16 jobs in 15 schools. That is followed by West Lancashire, where a dozen repairs will be done.

At the other end of the scale, just two schools in each of South Ribble and Ribble Valley are slated for repair, with one in Hyndburn and none at all in Fylde.

The decision about which schools to prioritise is based on Department for Education guidance which helps local authorities to identify so-called “priority 1” repairs.

However, the amount expected to be allocated to Lancashire would not cover all of the schools that fall into category, meaning a further prioritisation has had to be carried out in order to determine what cabinet member for education and skills Jayne Rear said is those sites with “the greatest need”.

A contingency fund has also been created to cover any increased costs that may become apparent only once work gets under way and more of the building fabric is exposed.

The authority has warned that restricted material and labour availability in recent years - which has bumped up prices in the building industry - could put further financial pressure on the programme.

The funding - which will be confirmed in the coming weeks - is for community, voluntary controlled and maintained schools, but not academies, which receive an allocation from a separate pot. If the total amount issued to Lancashire is less than the £14m anticipated, the work programme will have to be adjusted accordingly.

WHAT’S BEING DONE WHERE

These are the schools, broken down by district, provisionally listed for repair during 2025/26:

BURNLEY

Brunshaw Primary School - heating system

Heasandford Primary School - wet rot remedial work

Ightenhill Primary School - classroom floor replacement

Rosegrove Infant School - fire compartmentation works

Stoneyholme Primary School - window replacement

CHORLEY

Abbey Village Primary School - roof replacement

Buckshaw Primary School - roof replacement

Coppull Primary School - heating system

Manor Road Primary School, Clayton-le-Woods - roof replacement

Mayfield Primary School - heating system

HYNDBURN

Fairfield Nursery School - roof replacement

LANCASTER

Appletree Nursery - roof replacement

Bowerham Primary School - asbestos removal

Caton Primary School - electrical rewire

Torrisholme Primary School, Morecambe - asbestos removal

West End Primary School, Morecambe - roof replacement

Westgate Primary School - roof replacement

Willow Lane Primary School - roof replacement

PENDLE

Coates Lane Primary School - heating system

Colne Park Primary School - ceiling repairs

Walton Lane Nursery School, Nelson - heating system

Walverden Primary School, Nelson - window replacement

PRESTON

Ashton Community Science College - roof replacement

Ashton Primary School - heating system

Brockholes Wood Primary School - heating system

Brookfield Community Primary School - mains water supply

Broughton High School - roof replacement

Deepdale Primary School - heating system

Fishwick Primary School - roof replacement

Frenchwood Community Primary School - external wall repairs

Greenlands Community Primary School - external wall repairs

Ingol Community Primary School - roof replacement

Ingol Community Primary School - asbestos removal

Kennington Primary School, Fulwood - roof replacement

Larches High School - roof replacement

Moorbrook School - fire alarm

Ribbleton Avenue Methodists Junior School - classroom floor replacement

Roebuck Primary School - heating system

RIBBLE VALLEY

Hillside Specialist School and College, Longridge - electrical switchgear replacement

Ribblesdale Nursery School, Clitheroe - -asbestos removal

ROSSENDALE

Alder Grange High School, Rawtenstall - roof replacement

Moor End Community Primary School, Oswaldtwistle - asbestos removal

Water Primary School - external wall repairs

Waterfoot Primary School - external cladding

SOUTH RIBBLE

Longton Primary School - window and door replacement

Moss Side Primary School, Leyland - roof replacement

WEST LANCASHIRE

Banks Methodist Primary School - kitchen repairs

Brookfield Park Primary School, Skelmersdale - water heater replacement

Burscough Bridge Methodist Primary School - heating system

Crawford Village Primary School, Skelmersdale - electrical rewire

Crow Orchard Primary School, Skelmersdale - fire alarm

Lathom High School, Skelmersdale - external cladding

Little Digmoor Primary School, Skelmersdale - asbestos removal

Ormskirk CE Primary School - window replacement

Richard Durning’s Endowed Primary School - roof replacement

Scarisbrick Pinfold Primary School - heating system

Trinity CE/Methodist Primary School, Skelmersdale - heating system

Wrightington Mossy Lea Primary School, Skelmersdale - heating system

WYRE

Carleton Green Community Primary, Poulton-le-Fylde - heating system

Carr Head Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde - heating system

Chaucer Primary School, Fleetwood - heating system

Source: Lancashire County Council