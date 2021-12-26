All Preston schools inspected by OFSTED during this year's first term improved or stayed 'good'

All the Preston primary and secondary schools who were inspected by Ofsted between September and December 2021 either improved or maintained their good classification.

In total seven high schools and primary schools were inspected across Preston, with two high schools and two primary schools improving, whilst the other three primary schools remained 'good'.

One of the most noticeable improvements was Fulwood Academy, who's report on September 15 branded it as 'requires improvement', compared to its previous 'inadequate' classification, meaning the school was able to move out of special measures.

Miss Kelly Hannah, Mr Stuart Aris and Mrs Angela Morris with pupils Lilly Moran and Hirithik Ram Prasath and Buddy The Dog outside The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School celebrating their OFSTED result. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Commenting on the school's improvements, interim headteacher, Lee McLinden, said: “This Ofsted is testament to the amazing efforts that our staff and students have gone to over the last few years.

“Despite the pandemic, we have not stood still and have made huge efforts to ensure our students thrive academically and pastorally. It is clear to see that this is a school that is on a positive trajectory. While we know there is still more to do, we now have the foundations in place for a bright future for Fulwood.”

Moor Park High School and Sixth Form was yet another Preston high school to see an improvement this year, its report on November 18 said it was good across all categories, when its previous report in May 2018 classed it as 'requires improvement'.

For primary schools, Holme Slack Community Primary School, The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School, and Deepdale Community Primary School were all moved from 'requires improvement to 'good', in reports published on September 24, November 11, and December 3 respectively.

Fulwood Academy was moved out of special measures in September.

Kelly Hannah, headteacher of The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School said: "We are delighted that the recent Ofsted inspection recognized the hard work of the children and staff of The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School. Maintaining our focus on rapid school improvement over the last two years has been challenging and we are grateful to the whole school and parish community for helping us to fulfil our mission statement of 'Feeding Hearts and Minds'. Being judged as 'Good' in all aspects of the Ofsted framework has given us a strong foundation to enable us to continue moving the school forward."