All Hallows Catholic High School on Crabtree Avenue was visited by the educational watchbody on February 8 and 9 and rated Outstanding across all categories; quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management. The school has kept this top rating since 2007.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about All Hallows Catholic High School?

The report begins: “At All Hallows Catholic High School, pupils are the strongest advocates of their happy and successful community. They are confident, respectful and eager to learn.”

It then continues: “Pupils said that their school was a place of safety, where they are accepted, and they can be themselves. Pupils share the high expectations that staff have of them and are active in upholding the school ethos. Pupils are extremely well behaved and supportive of each other. Leaders deal effectively with any bullying should it occur.”

All pupils, including SEND are also said to be “exceptionally well prepared for their future. They thrive in their learning and they achieve very highly.” They additionally “benefit from the extensive range of experiences that leaders have designed to enrich their wider development”, and they are “ambitious about their future.”

Inspectors wrote that the curriculum “reflects the high aspirations that leaders have for all pupils to grow and develop as young people”, being “thoughtfully planned and structured so that pupils learn a wide breadth and balance of essential knowledge” as well as matching their interests and needs.

Moreover, in each subject area, curriculum leaders think “deeply and collaboratively” about the concepts that they want pupils to learn, important knowledge is “carefully ordered and revisited”, and teachers “skilfully identify and address any misconceptions or gaps in pupils’ learning.”

The school was also praised for its “strong culture of tolerance and inclusion”, that pupils’ learning is enriched by a wide range of extra-curricular experiences that extend beyond the academic curriculum, and that “reading is prioritised across the school.”

What does All Hallows Catholic High School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Ofsted does not note anything that needs improving.

What does All Hallows Catholic High School say about their rating?

Headteacher Alison Cooper said: “I am delighted to inform you that we have received an outstanding Ofsted report. This rating is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff, pupils, and community.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement, especially considering the scarcity of schools nationally that have achieved this rating.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of parents and carers, as well as the wider community, in helping us achieve this rating. It is a collective effort, and we are proud to have achieved such a significant milestone together.