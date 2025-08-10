All 12 North West universities ranked according to The Complete University Guide

On Thursday, August 14, students across the country will find out their A level results at last.

Whilst many pupils will go into the day having chosen their preferred universities, things don’t always go our way.

It’s not the end of the world if you do not get the grades for your first and second choices - plenty of universities now take part in clearing and they could offer you a place that turns out to be the perfect fit for you.

In fact all twelve unviersities in the North West have spaces available through clearing this year but if you don’t know much about them, we’ve compared their rankings for you.

So take a look below at where all the North West universities rank according to The Complete University Guide.

In the captions you will see their ranking in the complete guide, and in the image titles you will see what their North West ranking is.

2 . University of Cumbria (12) The Complete University Guide rank: 117 | Google Photo Sales

3 . University of Greater Manchester (formerly University of Bolton) (11) The Complete University Guide rank: 102 | Google Photo Sales