Albany Academy on Bolton Road was visited by the educational watchbody on November 15 and 16 2022 for an ungraded inspection, in which there was no change to its overall good judgement. However in its report, Ofsted said: “the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might not be as high if a graded (section 5) inspection were carried out now. The next inspection will therefore be a graded inspection.”

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Albany Academy?

The report begins by stating: “Pupils at Albany Academy value their education and wear their uniform with pride. The school is a calm and welcoming place for pupils to learn. Pupils are polite and courteous to each other. They are happy to belong to this small and friendly school.”

Albany Academy headteacher Peter Mayland with Head Pupils Harry Woosey and Darcey Bradley following the school's most recent Ofsted report

Leaders are said to be “ambitious for all pupils” in terms of achievement, and “have very high expectations of how pupils should behave.” In turn, pupils are “respectful and well-mannered”, and “staff deal with incidents of bullying quickly and effectively.”

In terms of the curriculum, inspectors said that leaders are in the “early stages” of building one that builds on what pupils already know, plus it is currently “broad” and “becoming more ambitious for all pupils, including those with SEND.”

In addition, leaders have recently increased the number of pupils who are studying a modern foreign language, meaning a higher proportion follow the English Baccalaureate, and they have introduced a focus on developing pupils’ reading and vocabulary knowledge in all subjects. Meanwhile, “Teachers typically have good knowledge and understanding of their subjects.”

The school was also praised for offering pupils leadership opportunities which “develop their character and confidence” and “a range of activities that support their personal development.”

Headteacher Peter Mayland says he is "very proud" of the work that they are doing at Albany Academy.

What does Albany Academy need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors noted that “Leaders have not clearly identified the key things that pupils should learn in each subject. This leads to variability in the way the curriculum is taught” and that “Leaders have not fully developed assessment strategies that allow teachers to check where pupils have missing or insecure knowledge.”

The report also read: “Currently, leaders do not make best use of the information that they have about pupils with SEND when putting together plans to support these pupils with their learning. Consequently, there are times when teachers do not have a complete enough understanding of what they need to do to adapt the delivery of the curriculum for pupils with SEND. Leaders must ensure that any information is analysed accurately and used effectively to improve the quality of education for pupils with SEND.”

What does Albany Academy say about their rating?

Headteacher Peter Mayland said: “I’m very proud of the work that we are doing at Albany Academy, and I’m pleased that the Ofsted inspectors recognised the high standards and expectations we have for our students and the inclusive nature of our school.

"Our aim is to develop amazing learners and leaders and I’m particularly pleased that inspectors highlighted the excellent student behaviour, and the leadership opportunities that we offer.

