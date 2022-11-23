Youngsters made some noise at a special African culture workshop that has been touring Blackpool primary schools.

Five Blackpool schools enjoyed learning about new cultures, traditions, music and dance in workshops led by Wedzi Shumba Zvirevo.

St John’s C of E Primary School, Westcliff Academy, St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, Highfulong SEN School and Kincraig Primary School, each had the day-long session held at their school, followed by an assembly performance.

The workshops were organised by Blackpool Music Service, after the pandemic stopped it for two years.

Highfurlong SEN School said in their Facebook post “Yesterday we welcomed Wedzi and the Blackpool Music Service into school to deliver an African drumming workshop. All pupils had an amazing experience and took part in African singing, dance and Djembe drumming. We can't wait to welcome Wedzi back in the future.”

Wedzi commented “I enjoyed every single minute, it was so good to be back sharing our musical culture.”

