Adult learner success: Noore’s GCSEs put childcare within reach

By Megan Nuttall
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 08:28 BST
With a 99 per cent pass rate this year Nelson and Colne College Group has enabled students like Noore to progress onto further courses at the college

Noore is working her way towards a qualification in childcare after taking entry level courses at Nelson & Colne College.

Most Popular

Noore Hira, 22, who currently lives In Nelson after moving from Pakistan two years ago with her husband, passed her GCSE and foundation courses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

51 per cent of adult learners, those aged 19 and over, achieved high grade 4-9 in English and 45 per cent in Maths, double the national average. This places NCCG among the countrys very top-performing resit providers and turns resits into real next steps for study, apprenticeships and work.

Noore Hiraplaceholder image
Noore Hira

Noore said: “It made me feel really happy to pass as it allows me to carry on my progression into childcare.”

The next step for Noore is to progress onto Childcare Level 2 at Nelson and Colne College so she can take further steps towards a career in childcare.

She said : “I’m looking forward to the future and have had a really great learning experience.”

Related topics:GCSEsGCSEPakistan
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice