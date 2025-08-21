Adult learner success: Noore’s GCSEs put childcare within reach

With a 99 per cent pass rate this year Nelson and Colne College Group has enabled students like Noore to progress onto further courses at the college

Noore is working her way towards a qualification in childcare after taking entry level courses at Nelson & Colne College.

Noore Hira, 22, who currently lives In Nelson after moving from Pakistan two years ago with her husband, passed her GCSE and foundation courses.

51 per cent of adult learners, those aged 19 and over, achieved high grade 4-9 in English and 45 per cent in Maths, double the national average. This places NCCG among the countrys very top-performing resit providers and turns resits into real next steps for study, apprenticeships and work.

Noore said: “It made me feel really happy to pass as it allows me to carry on my progression into childcare.”

The next step for Noore is to progress onto Childcare Level 2 at Nelson and Colne College so she can take further steps towards a career in childcare.

She said : “I’m looking forward to the future and have had a really great learning experience.”