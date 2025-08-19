Accrington & Rossendale College marks four years of Soapbox sponsorship

Accrington & Rossendale College is proudly celebrating four consecutive years as a key sponsor of the much-loved #AmazingAccrington Soapbox Challenge, reaffirming their commitment to the local community.

Since joining as sponsors in 2022, the college has supported the event every year, with its skilled and enthusiastic students and tutors designing and building eye-catching, high-performance carts. Over the years, their creations have seen them using everything from jet engine testers to an internal combustion engine test rig – all produced in-house as part of the students’ practical learning experience.

This year, the team is pushing for their first-ever Soapbox win, as they prepare for the 2025 #AmazingAccrington Soapbox Challenge, taking place this Saturday from 10am–3pm in Accrington Town Centre. A scheduled break at 12:30pm will give visitors a chance to #ShopLocal and explore the fantastic local businesses in the area.

The college’s involvement with the Soapbox Challenge dates back even further – the inaugural event in 2018 was hosted on the college campus, laying the groundwork for what has become a long-standing and much-valued partnership.

Thousands are expected in Accrington Town Centre for the event

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: “Accrington & Rossendale College has been a fantastic partner for four years now, and we are incredibly grateful for their continued support. The creativity and commitment from the students are what make this event so special.”

Andy Parkin, Campus Principal at Accrington & Rossendale College, said: “We are really looking forward to the Soapbox Challenge on Saturday. We are hoping that the aerodynamics of the cart stand us in good stead, and we can go all out and secure first place this year.”

The 2025 Soapbox Challenge is set to be the biggest yet, drawing thousands to the town for a day full of fast-paced racing, family entertainment, and local pride. Other proud headline sponsors of the event include Hyndburn Borough Council and Baxenden Car Breakers.

For more coverage of the event, visit the #AmazingAccrington social media channels or the #AmazingAccrington website: https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/