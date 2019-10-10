About author Ann-McNicholas

nn-Marie worked in further education for 20 years, initially as a lecturer in psychology, before taking specialist qualifications in dyslexia.

She worked at Runshaw College for 17 years, developing the dyslexia provision to British Dyslexia Association Quality Mark standard in her role as dyslexia coordinator.

More recently she was the Learning Support Lead for the college, responsible for managing the support requirements of several hundred students.

She is now an independent specialist, spending much of her time writing.

Following the completion of her first book, Dyslexia Teens Next Steps, she has been working on another, which is full of tips and activities to help young people who learn differently to achieve exam success.

It is a practical activity book where young people can learn how to study and revise effectively by completing fun and interesting games and activities.

Both books have been written for young people with dyslexia (and other specific learning differences) and the people who support and teach them.

https://www.lep.co.uk/education/former-runshaw-college-tutor-speaks-out-about-the-about-the-value-of-support-for-dyslexia-1-10043369