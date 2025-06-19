A night to remember: 75 years of Polish Saturday School in Blackburn – a milestone celebration

For decades, the school has served as a vital hub for promoting Polish language, culture, and tradition among generations of Polish youth. Its mission remains clear: to teach the Polish language, as well as Poland’s history and geography, while fostering a strong sense of identity among young Poles living abroad.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious Medal of the National Education Commission, awarded by the Polish Ministry of National Education for outstanding contributions to education. These honors, signed by Minister Barbara Nowacka, were bestowed upon former headteachers Żaneta Ponińska and Aleksandra Prawucka, as well as current headteacher Wioleta Serocka. The medals were presented by the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Manchester, Mr. Ireneusz Truszkowski, and Vice-Consul Radosław Gromski.

The celebration was further graced by the presence of Blackburn’s Mayor, Jacqueline Slater, representatives of the local press, and TVP Polonia journalist Sergiusz Pinkwart.

The evening began with a joyful performance of traditional Polish dances by the school’s students, followed by heartfelt messages from former alumni and a symbolic group Polonaise dance that brought together generations of the school community. After a formal dinner, the celebration continued well into the night.

The 75th anniversary of the Polish Saturday School in Blackburn stands not only as a tribute to its enduring legacy but also as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unity of the Polish community in the UK. It was a time to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to many more years of cultural and educational excellence.

Former headteachers Żaneta Ponińska and Aleksandra Prawucka, alongside current headteacher Wioleta Serocka, proudly holding their Medals of the National Education Commission awarded for outstanding contributions to education.

Mayor of Blackburn, Jacqueline Slater, extends her warm wishes and congratulations during the 75th anniversary celebration of the Polish Saturday School in Blackburn.

Students of the Polish Saturday School in Blackburn ready to perform a Polonaise dance during the school's 75th anniversary celebration.

75 Years of Polish Saturday School in Blackburn.