A big night of celebration for Burnley pupils in Primary Engineer’s annual competition

By Steph Shencoe
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:08 BST
An awards and exhibition event was held on June 18 at Victoria Mill, University of Central Lancashire, Burnley, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Burnley for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”.

Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 25 pupils from schools in the Town being celebrated.

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Year 2 pupil Alayna from Worsthorne Primary School, whose idea “Super Shoe Cleaner" stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’. Her idea is a multi functional shoe cleaner which washes, dries and polishes with ease.

Every year University and Industry Partners of Primary Engineer select an idea to turn into a working Prototype from the previous year’s winning designs. The "Attaching Suitcase” prototype was unveiled at the ceremony, brought to life by The Civil Aviation Authority, based on the idea of Year 4 student, Anna, from St Leonard’s CE Primary School.

Primary Engineer were joined by Councillor Lubna Khan from Burnley Borough Council and Joshua Lockheed from AMS Neve for the presentation to pupils on the night.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/

Huge well done to all the pupils

The Judges Award winner

Prototype unveiling

The exhibition

