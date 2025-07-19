9 adorable photos of Morecambe primary school leavers

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Here are the 2025 primary school leavers from across Morecambe.

As students in Morecambe finish their primary school journeys, we wanted to collate pictures of some of the town’s Year 6 classes.

The following class photos mark an important occasion in the children’s lives as they prepare to move onto secondary school.

We’re sure the following gallery will serve as fond memories in the future.

Take a look at the nine adorable photos of Morecambe school leavers below...

1. Morecambe school leavers

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School

2. Morecambe school leavers 1

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School

Overton St Helens CofE Primary School

3. Morecambe school leavers 2

Overton St Helens CofE Primary School

Poulton-le-Sands C of E Primary School

4. Morecambe school leavers 3

Poulton-le-Sands C of E Primary School

