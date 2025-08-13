55 photos looking back at Lancashire pupils on A level resuls day last year

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

With 2025’s A level results day taking place tomorrow, we thought we’d look back at the celebatrory scenes from last year...

Tomorrow morning, thousands of students in Lancashire will open their A Level and T Level results after two years of hard work.

On the day, we will shares news and photos from this year’s celebrations but before then, we’ve thrown it back to the 2024 A-level results day.

Below you can find 55 fabulous photos from students all across the county as they opened their results last year.

Are you receiving your A level or T level results tomorrow? If you want to be included in the 2025 gallery, email you name and school to [email protected] - your results and destination are an added bonus too.

Pupils at Runshaw College on A Level results day

1. A Levels Runshaw College

Pupils at Runshaw College on A Level results day | Runshaw College

Photo Sales
Students at Cardinal Newman College earlier today as they picked up their results.

2. A Level results Newman College

Students at Cardinal Newman College earlier today as they picked up their results. | Neil Cross

Photo Sales
A Level results at Westholme School, Blackburn

3. A Level results Westholme School (1)

A Level results at Westholme School, Blackburn | Andy Ford Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
A Level results at Westholme School, Blackburn

4. A Level results Westholme School (2)

A Level results at Westholme School, Blackburn | Andy Ford Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsLancashireBlackpoolSchoolsRunshaw College
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice