44 adorable pictures of Preston’s nursery graduates - including Anderton Day Nursery

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:48 BST

With many children graduating nursery school, we wanted to show some pictures of the young students.

As many children finish their early education journeys, we wanted to collate pictures of some graduating nursery classes.

Many of these children will be going onto primary schools across Preston so these pictures will serve as fond memories in the future.

So here are 44 adorable pictures of Preston’s nursery graduates:

1. 2 To School

2 To School

2. Absolute Angels Preston 2024

Absolute Angels Preston

3. Anderton Day Nursery 2024

Anderton Day Nursery

4. Brockholes Wood Butterfies Preschool 2024

Brockholes Wood Butterfies Preschool

