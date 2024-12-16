37 celebratory pics of graduates at the UCLan winter graduations

Between December 10-12, 2,400 UCLan students donned their academic caps and gowns across eight graduation ceremonies in the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.
Graduates and their guests then enjoyed their post-event celebrations in the ustate-of-the-art Student Centre, based in the heart of the university’s Preston Campus.
Take a look below at 37 pictures of the ecstatic UCLan graudates enjoying their celebratory day.
