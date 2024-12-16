37 celebratory pics of graduates at the UCLan winter graduations

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:15 BST

Last week, hundreds of University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) students took to the stage to celebrate their graduations.

Between December 10-12, 2,400 UCLan students donned their academic caps and gowns across eight graduation ceremonies in the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

Graduates and their guests then enjoyed their post-event celebrations in the ustate-of-the-art Student Centre, based in the heart of the university’s Preston Campus.

Take a look below at 37 pictures of the ecstatic UCLan graudates enjoying their celebratory day.

Take a look at 29 pics from last week's UCLan graduations

1. UCLan graduation 1

Take a look at 29 pics from last week's UCLan graduations | UCLan

Photo Sales
A great group photo

2. UCLan graduation 2

A great group photo | UCLan

Photo Sales
A group of graduates celebrating

3. UCLan graduation 3

A group of graduates celebrating | UCLan

Photo Sales
Aren't you two a little young to be graduating?...

4. UCLan graduation 4

Aren't you two a little young to be graduating?... | UCLan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:UCLanStudents
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice